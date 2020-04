Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

River Lea signs John Francis Flynn, a singer and multi-instrumentalist from Dublin whose work centres around traditional and folk material from Ireland and further afield. Watch him performing Shallow Brown.

