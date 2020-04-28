Steve Martin is the “Banjo Balm” in the Eye of the Storm

Articles

The great Steve Martin is here to remind us that the percussive arts — namely just one man and his banjo in the woods — can have healing properties.

The actor, comedian, and longtime champion of bluegrass has been taking to Twitter with his Deering Clawgrass banjo and clawhammer technique to distract us in the best way, if only for 80 seconds at a time.

Steve originally recorded “The Great Remember for Nancy” with his band, Steep Canyon Rangers, for 2011’s Rare Bird Alert. The song is dedicated to Martin Short’s late wife, Nancy Jane Dolman, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010. He plays the finale of the instrumental track below in the last video.

Banjo finale/The Great Remember pic.twitter.com/am424ScrPa — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) April 28, 2020

