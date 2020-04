Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 12:46 Hits: 3

Daphne's Flight return with a terrific example of sisters doing it for themselves in their own ways and on their own terms, an arrival well worth breaking out the greeting banners for.

The post Daphne’s Flight: On Arrival appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/daphnes-flight-on-arrival/