Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 05:20 Hits: 6

Michelle Billingsley has just released two new singles, the first of which is ‘Portia’, a song of which she says “Portia’s an everywoman. Actually, she’s my front. This song is about my most private insecurities, so it felt freer to package them up as someone else.” The song drifts and slow-dances along on a lilting …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/04/28/new-music-michelle-billingsley-portia/