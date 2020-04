Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 07:59 Hits: 3

Will Pound is to be congratulated on not only capturing the essence of the traditional music of 27 countries but also producing an album that is as entertaining as it is instructive. He also demonstrates that what we hold in common is so much more than what divides us.

