Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 17:56 Hits: 4

Originally scheduled to occur on Sunday, April 5th in Las Vegas, the ACM Awards will now be held at The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe on September 16th, 2020. However, that's the same night and location of the Americana Awards.

