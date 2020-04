Articles

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place in Nashville for the first time in the show's 55-year history on Sept. 16. The awards were postponed from April 6 due to COVID-19 and were slated to be held in Las Vegas. The ACMs will be the first awards show to broadcast from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe....

