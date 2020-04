Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 13:18 Hits: 2

Any album that kicks off with a blistering blast of the old Sam & Dave Stax classic, “Hold On” can’t be bad. And as a scene-setter, US blues-rock guitarist Albert […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2020/04/reviews/albums/albert-cummings-2