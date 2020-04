Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020

In some ways, bass singers are like the superheroes of music. The rarest of all the vocal ranges, they can doing things the rest of us just can't do. But when nobody's looking, when we're behind the wheel or home alone, we try and pretend we can. Because singing bass is super cool. It's the air guitar of vocal ranges.

