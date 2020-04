Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 17:57 Hits: 3

The empire Zac Brown built during his big run in the 2000's continues to be threatened among critical takes on his new music, and dwindling tour revenue due to the Coronavirus. Now Brown has listed his iconic Southern Ground recording studio in Nashville on the market.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/zac-brown-selling-iconic-southern-ground-studios/