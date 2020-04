Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 08:42 Hits: 2

Tiny Bill Cody (Canadian artist Tor Lukasik-Foss) gets down to the blues basics of a great groove and some fine guitar playing. Over the top he’s draped a tale of all things chicken from a cosmic perspective. It reminds us of what an acoustic desert rock song might sound like – from a band like Masters Of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/04/26/new-music-tiny-bill-cody-chicken/