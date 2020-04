Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 12:34 Hits: 1

Scottish singer-songwriter Rory Butler is to release his new album ‘Window Shopping’ on July 10th 2020. Watch the video for his first single ‘Tell Yourself’ which is out this week.

The post Video Premiere: Rory Butler – Tell Yourself appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-rory-butler-tell-yourself/