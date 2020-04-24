Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Ben Harper, More to Play Pathway to Paris Earth Day 50

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 19:12 Hits: 3

Pathway to Paris, a nonprofit organization named for the Paris Climate Agreement which was signed on Earth Day in 2016, will celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary with a virtual edition of their annual festival this Sunday, April 26. Among the performers of Earth Day 50 are Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Ben Harper, Flea, Cat Power, and the Strokes’ Nikolai Fraiture.

Founded in 2014 by musicians and activists Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti Smith) and Rebecca Foon, Pathway to Paris brings together musicians, artists, activists, experts, academics, politicians, innovators, and all citizens to participate in a series of events and leading initiatives. The organization’s main objective is to collaborate on ways to move into a 100% renewable energy age.

Smith and Foon made this statement:

As humanity faces an unknown future, we must recognize the fact that we simply cannot go back to our behaviour from before. Both as individuals and as a globe, we are in a time of reflection, and now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to make great change. Climate change is a global concern, and we have seen with COVID-19 what can happen when the world truly works together to come up with solutions in a time of crisis. Let’s treat the climate situation with that same urgency and passion. Let’s not go back to the world as it was. Instead, let’s move into the future with a renewed vision of how we want to live. Let’s do this not only for our children and future generations, but for each other, here today. For our neighbours, friends, and family, for the animals and trees, for every living being and species on this Earth. In light of this all, we invite you to join us as we use our voices and platforms to raise awareness, and realize how truly interconnected we all are, not only with each other, but with our one and only beautiful planet.

The live-stream begins at 4 pm Eastern on Instagram Live.

