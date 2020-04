Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

Konitz, who died April 15, had one of the longest careers in jazz. He was an intuitive soloist, with a mercurial tone, a quick mind and lifelong commitment to improvisation.

