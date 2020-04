Articles

Published on Friday, 24 April 2020

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to the New Orleans-based band about their project to preserve the centuries-old Louisiana French dialect through music and how the city is coping with the coronavirus crisis.

(Image credit: Augusta Sagnelli/Courtesy of the artist)

