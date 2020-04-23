Jorma Kaukonen’s Stay in Peace Concert #4

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 16:32 Hits: 2

Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #4 is coming to you with excellent acoustics from the Fur Peace Station Concert Hall. It will start at 8 p.m. EDT this Saturday, April 25.

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, guitarist and vocalist, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and Americana, and at the forefront of popular rock-and-roll. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Grammy recipient, he is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen’s repertoire goes far beyond his involvement creating psychedelic rock; he is a legend, a fine singer-songwriter and a master instrumentalist. Jorma tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues and writing new songs with insight and imagination.

There will be a Q&A and some Fur Peace Ranch memorabilia give-aways! Tune in to the link below this Saturday night for the 4th Stay in Peace concert. Together we are a family!

While The Ranch is closed the music has not stopped! The Fur Peace Ranch online store offers recordings from the many artists that have played and taught at the Fur Peace Ranch over the years. Many albums are difficult to find! Purchasing an album provides income to the artists who cannot tour during these difficult times, provides support of this independent small business, and provides hours of listening pleasure for you! There are also many live concert recordings to download.

Don’t Stop the Groove! Fur Peace Ranch is now offering online Individual and group lessons with Jorma thru Zoom. If you can’t make it to the Ranch, he’ll come to you. Apply now!