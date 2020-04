Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 13:46 Hits: 1

Ralph McTell has written and recorded a song called Masks & Gowns in recognition of the brilliant job that the front line workers are doing. Watch him performing it at home here.

The post Watch: Ralph McTell reveals new song ‘Masks and Gowns’ appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/ralph-mctell-reveals-masks-and-gowns/