Watch Mike Campbell’s Premiere Video, “Lockdown”

Mike Campbell (lead guitarist of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac, and The Dirty Knobs) has premiered a new song and video called “Lockdown,” a lighthearted take on lockdown lifestyle. The video was shot at home by Campbell’s wife, Marcie, and co-directed by Ryan Daniel Browne.

The track will only be available for download, and all proceeds from the track will go to Feeding America.

Says Campbell of the song, “Since we’re all keeping away from each other, I have been doing what I always do when I am home: writing and recording. I came up with ‘Lockdown’ for fun. Everyone around me (including my wife Marcie, who helped with the recording and shot the video footage) loved the song, so I’m putting it out for people to enjoy and to raise some money for Feeding America. It feels good to do something positive to help in this time of crisis.”

Watch “Lockdown” below:

Campbell and The Dirty Knobs are slated to release their debut album, Wreckless Abandon, on September 18 via BMG. Preorder here.

