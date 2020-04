Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 16:36 Hits: 5

This new Trolls movie is very explicitly lashing out against the monogenre, and the intrusion of other musical forms into other genres, just like what Saving Country Music has been actively advocating against for a dozen years now.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-trolls-world-tour-movie-makes-critical-point-about-genre/