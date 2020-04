Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 17:10 Hits: 4

Our Tune of the Day comes from the late Jack Rose with Cross the North Fork, shot live in concert at Plays and Players, Philadelphia, March 22, 2009.

The post Jack Rose: Cross the North Fork (Tune of the Day) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/jack-rose-cross-the-north-fork/