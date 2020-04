Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The German Film Awards, just like the Oscars, also bestow an honorary award. This year, the honor goes to director Edgar Reitz, renowned for his "Heimat" film series — a timeless masterpiece.

