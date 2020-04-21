World Premiere Track: Victor Wainwright “South End of a North Bound Mule”

Articles

Humor is the best medicine for the soul, and with COVID-19 our world is in desperate need of more medicine. Victor Wainwright takes us on a much needed vacation with his new single, “South End Of A North Bound Mule.”

While sweetening the hard-luck lyrics with humor, Wainwright paints the picture of this less than ideal location with chicken-wire riffs, funky Wurlitzer and a laid back American roots feel.

“No matter where you go right now, we’re all in lockdown, with stay-at-home orders,” Wainwright explains. “Since this is our new reality, we may as well give it a funny name, and realize that it’s the same everywhere, no matter where you go.”

As he sings in the song:

I moved to the city and to my alarm, more jack asses here than down on the farm.. At the South End of a North Bound Mule.

Written by Wainwright and Greg Gumpel, this track is from the upcoming album from Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, scheduled for release on May 22, via Ruf Records.

*Feature image: Austin Britt

