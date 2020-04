Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 21:08 Hits: 5

On her self-titled debut album, Rina Sawayama borrows from all corners of the pop world to explore depression, her fight to preserve her Japanese heritage and the legacy of family strife.

(Image credit: Hendrik Schneider/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/21/836119651/rina-sawayama-embraces-the-pain-on-her-beautifully-messy-debut?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music