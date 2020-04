Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 17:56 Hits: 4

90's country star Joe Diffie was one of the first high-profile personalities in America to pass away due to complications from the Coronavirus. However a widely-circulated rumor that the Oklahoma native actually died of lung Cancer.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/joe-diffie-widow-refutes-conspiracy-behind-singers-covid-19-death/