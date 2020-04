Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 13:01 Hits: 4

We asked Raveena, who stopped by the Tiny Desk in 2019 after the release of her standout debut, Lucid, to handpick her favorite performances.

(Image credit: Maggie Starbard/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/21/836902703/raveenas-5-favorite-tiny-desk-concerts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music