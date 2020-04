Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 17:40 Hits: 6

The pop singer's smart and snappy second album is a '70s and '80s disco throwback. The record immediately stands out from nearly all current popular music for its sheer, bursting joyfulness.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/21/839968207/with-future-nostalgia-dua-lipa-reminds-us-how-to-feel-care-free?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music