Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 16:37 Hits: 5

Listen to Luka Kuplowsky's third song from his new EP of reimagined inspirations with Judee Sill’s 'There’s a Rugged Road', a soulful stripped-back homage to the treasured songwriter and also our Song of the Day.

The post Luka Kuplowsky – There’s a Rugged Road (Song of the Day) appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/luka-kuplowsky-theres-a-rugged-road/