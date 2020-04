Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 14:37 Hits: 7

There are over 200 classical music festivals in Germany. Many of them have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But new ideas are also popping up to honor Bach and Beethoven.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-music-festivals-master-the-coronavirus-crisis/a-53199546?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf