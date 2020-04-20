The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An Interview with Gabriel Birnbaum

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2

We talk to Gabriel Birnbaum, independent musician and champion of the independent scene. We talk about his latest album Nightwater, the challenges and rewards of recording on a 4-track, Covid-19 and its impact, American politics, refuge in music, the music industry and how it treats artists.

