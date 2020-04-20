An Interview with Gabriel Birnbaum

Articles

We talk to Gabriel Birnbaum, independent musician and champion of the independent scene. We talk about his latest album Nightwater, the challenges and rewards of recording on a 4-track, Covid-19 and its impact, American politics, refuge in music, the music industry and how it treats artists.

