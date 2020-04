Articles

Seligman played on The Soft Boys' influential 1980 album Underwater Moonlight and in Bowie's backing band at Live Aid. He died Friday of complications from COVID-19.

(Image credit: Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty Images)

