Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 01:41 Hits: 3

Brisbane songwriter Mardi Lumsden has released this wonderful new folk single, ‘Heading Home’, the third to come from her debut album Hiatus. The song hits a soulful groove courtesy of the Hammond organ and her restrained voice with its sweet, soft, sleepy tones and blurred edges. According to Lumsden, “‘Heading Home’ is the feeling you …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/04/20/new-music-mardi-lumsden-heading-home/