Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 13:19 Hits: 3

Taken from their second album Sing High! Sing Low!, watch the lyric video for Salt Light by The Silver Field - "I wrote this lyric and melody walking home from my studio while living back in the small Derbyshire town where I grew up..."

The post Premiere: The Silver Field – Salt Light appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/premiere-the-silver-field-salt-light/