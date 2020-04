Articles

Home Waters is Sam Carter's finest and most confident piece of work so far and best displays the honed talents of this valuable musician. A concise, cohesive and self-assured album that perfectly balances and blends ace song-writing with considered and finely judged arrangements. A must-have.

