Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020

A heart pounding, half time beat with a heavy emotional component is where Parker McCollum does his greatest damage, and that's what you get with "Like A Cowboy." It also comes with the additional wrinkle of having been written by Chris Stapleton with Al Anderson, which is unique in itself.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/chris-stapleton-lends-like-a-cowboy-to-parker-mccollum/