Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 11:27 Hits: 2

Mounting calls for rapid, unbureaucratic federal funding for self-employed musicians and artists have been backed by top music stars. Anne-Sophie Mutter and Christian Thielemann say colleagues are "neck-deep."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-s-music-arts-scene-desperate-for-crucial-help/a-53180214?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf