Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 16:30 Hits: 3

One event after another in Germany's incomparably rich festival landscape has fallen like dominoes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The effects will be felt beyond the scene and long after the crisis, writes Rick Fulker.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-germany-s-classical-music-festival-circuit-will-never-be-the-same/a-53182059?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf