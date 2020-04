Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 16:54 Hits: 3

Pairing with independent songwriter Brent Cobb who had his own fast-rising career put on hold due to COVID-19, and well-regarded Nashville singer/songwriter Rob Snyder who rumor has it is finally releasing a debut album later this year, Luke Combs may have just delivered the quarantine song of the spring called "Six Feet Apart."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/brent-cobb-rob-snyder-co-write-six-feet-apart-w-luke-combs/