Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

When DJ Dahi reverses samples — or alters his voice — to produce hits for the likes of Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar or Childish Gambino, it's a ministry of texture and sound.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/18/836983776/dj-dahi-unpacks-his-spiritual-samples-for-pusha-t-and-kendrick-lamar?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music