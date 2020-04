Articles

On Bloom Innocent – Acoustic, Fink moves beyond the limitations of any particular genre, developing new methods of communication. Blending the electronic and the acoustic worlds is no easy task yet Fin Greenall and company seem to have seamlessly mastered the task.

