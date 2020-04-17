UK Virtual Gig Guide From New Outlaw PR

Articles

Album release management, PR, and graphics & merchandise developer New Outlaw is offering a weekly Virtual Gig Guide for performances in the UK. They encourage all artists to let them know of online events so that they may be included in this weekly guide.

This week’s offerings include:

Saturday, 18 April: Calum Ingram 20:00 (UK Time)

Sunday, 19 April: Isolation Music Festival 4 13:00-18:00 (UK Time) – featuring Sheri Kershaw, Richard Townend, Trevor Gentry, Isobel (Izzie) Thatcher, Tim Edey, Dom Pipkin, Andrew Black, Callum Morgan (Morganway), When Rivers Meet, Starlite Campbell, Tony De Meur (Fabulous Poodles), Steve Morrison, Rob loop Falsini, Nigel Baker & Bob Collum.

Sunday, 19 April:Redfish Lockdown 20:00 (UK Time) (with another planned for 26th April)

Sunday, 19 April: Dan Burnett 18:30 (UK time) (with more planned for all Sundays for the foreseeable future)

