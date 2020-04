Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 09:02 Hits: 2

Director Christine Swanson's new film is about the celebrated Detroit gospel group, The Clark Sisters. She talks to host Rachel Martin about being adamant about casting women who could actually sing.

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Courtesy of Lifetime)

