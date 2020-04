Articles

Category: Art/Music
Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Sins We Made is the sophomore outing by Canadian duo Harrow Fair which blasts out of the starting gate. It's a truly terrific album, indulge in the sins they’ve made, and listen and repent at listening leisure.

