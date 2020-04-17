The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video Premiere: Fabian Holland – Two Thousand Miles

Our Tune of the Day comes from Fabian Holland with a mesmerising track titled Two Thousand Miles, taken from his forthcoming new album Under The Red Island Bakery. Watch him performing the piece in one-take playing Charango, Lapsteel guitar and acoustic guitar.

