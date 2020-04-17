Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 11:52 Hits: 0

Our Tune of the Day comes from Fabian Holland with a mesmerising track titled Two Thousand Miles, taken from his forthcoming new album Under The Red Island Bakery. Watch him performing the piece in one-take playing Charango, Lapsteel guitar and acoustic guitar.

The post Video Premiere: Fabian Holland – Two Thousand Miles appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/04/video-premiere-fabian-holland-two-thousand-miles/