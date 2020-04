Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

Ray Wylie has parleyed his many years of peddling mad influence in country and roots music into a collaborative album hosting a heavy dose of cool names. Called "Co-Starring," it is preceded by the new song "Bad Trick" that itself sees Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, and Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes all show up to support Hubbard.

