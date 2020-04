Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

These Opry performances during the Coronavirus have held a unique gravity due to the circumstances, and you can feel that weight in each song and moment. But sticking out like a sore thumb through the process has been the presence of pop country radio personality Bobby Bones.

