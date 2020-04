Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 15:43 Hits: 2

John Prine is back in the charts, but this time for a much more somber reason. As fans and fellow artists took to remember John Prine through his music, songs and albums of the musical legend who passed away on April 7th at 73-years-old spiked on a number of charts in both Rock and Country.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/john-prine-songs-albums-spike-on-the-charts/