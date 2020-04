Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

A baritone who performed in numerous Gospel groups throughout his career, including The Statesmen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Imperials, The Bill Gaither Trio, and The Gaither Vocal Band, Gary McSpadden was also a solo singer and songwriter, television host, and pastor throughout his nearly 60 year career.

