Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 16:01 Hits: 3

We're impressed by the ingenuity we've seen from Contest entrants making great music under less-than-ideal circumstances. If you have a song you'd like us to hear, you can enter until April 27.

(Image credit: YouTube/NPR)

