Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 20:18 Hits: 1

The people of Appalachia have traditionally relied on music in times of hardship. A new bluegrass supergroup is putting a 21st-century spin on old-time music in an album perfect for our dire times.

(Image credit: Micah Schweinsberg/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/16/831876467/appalachian-road-shows-new-album-confronts-tribulations-past-and-present?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music