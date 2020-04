Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 00:29 Hits: 4

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters has announced her new album The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey Newbury, will be released on May 15, 2020 on Scarlet Letter Records. The Night You Wrote That Song: The Songs of Mickey NewburyTracklist:1. The Sailor2. She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye3. Just Dropped …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/04/16/new-music-gretchen-peters-the-night-you-wrote-that-song/